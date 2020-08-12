Lack Of Charges Suggests SFO Has Lost Taste For Big Cases

Law360, London (August 12, 2020, 2:05 PM BST) -- When Lisa Osofsky became director of the Serious Fraud Office in 2018, the former FBI lawyer spoke of taking on the hardest cases. But, almost two years on, the agency has been left to defend its light caseload and lack of charges. The SFO has dropped a long-running investigation into British jet-engine maker Rolls-Royce, and there has been a fall in the number of new cases taken on. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) According to the agency's latest statistics, it charged just nine individuals and organizations in the year ending in March 2020. That was up from eight the previous year, but...

