Whole Foods 'Twists Facts' On BLM Mask Ban, Workers Say

Law360 (August 12, 2020, 1:18 PM EDT) -- Whole Foods Market Inc. "twists facts" by arguing its refusal to let employees wear Black Lives Matter masks is simply a matter of dress code policy and not illegal discrimination, workers suing the grocery chain said Tuesday in a filing in Massachusetts federal court. The employees, represented in the proposed class action by Shannon Liss-Riordan of Litchen & Liss Riordan PC, said the company's reliance on a "naked policy argument" falls apart in the face of numerous examples of management's lax or inconsistent application. "Having permitted employees to wear other messaging in the workplace with impunity, in violation of its previously laxly enforced...

