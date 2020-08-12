British Airways Says Passenger's Tumble Was Her Own Fault

Law360 (August 12, 2020, 1:00 PM EDT) -- British Airways PLC asked for a quick win late Tuesday in a suit accusing it of setting up a dangerous situation for disembarkment following a 2018 flight, arguing a passenger who tripped going down a set of mobile stairs and allegedly broke both her legs simply misjudged the bottom step. The airliner said it's not its fault that Massachusetts resident Jennifer Moore could not navigate a fully-functioning set of stairs that were used to exit a plane at London's Heathrow Airport when the jet bridge broke. "Plaintiff's own expert confirmed that she cannot demonstrate that an 'accident' occurred … because plaintiff's...

