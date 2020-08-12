Calif. Cashiers Say Walmart Is Defying $65M Seating Deal

Law360 (August 12, 2020, 6:01 PM EDT) -- Walmart is violating a $65 million settlement by offering "virtually no seats" to California cashiers despite promising to do so two years ago, according to a motion for sanctions filed by the workers on Tuesday. A group of cashiers are asking U.S. District Judge Edward Davila to order the retailer to explain why it should not be held in contempt and ordered to pay sanctions for violating the settlement's non-monetary provisions. They also asked for an order for limited discovery into its compliance with the seating requirement. "Visits a month ago by private investigators to 45 randomly selected Walmart stores show...

