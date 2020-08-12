Russia Says Apple Abusing Dominance With App Store

Law360 (August 12, 2020, 9:45 PM EDT) -- Russia's antitrust enforcer has found that Apple abused its dominance by limiting the functionality of third-party parental control apps on its devices after rolling out its own pre-installed program with similar features. The Federal Antimonopoly Service said in a statement, the English version of which was posted Tuesday, that the investigation came after a complaint from Kaspersky Lab. The Russian software developer told enforcers in March 2019 that it was forced to remove key features from its Kaspersky Safe Kids app in order to remain in Apple's App Store. Apple has faced similar allegations in the U.S., including during a congressional...

