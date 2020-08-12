'My 600-lb Life' Maker Says Insurer Breached Contract

Law360 (August 12, 2020, 3:40 PM EDT) -- The producers of "My 600-lb. Life" fired back against Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Co.'s suit over coverage of lawsuits over the show's treatment of its documentary subjects, alleging that the insurer breached its contractual duties by denying coverage. In an answer filed Tuesday, Megalomedia Inc. made counterclaims alleging that it held up its part of the contract with Philadelphia by being a loyal customer and paying more than $70,000, and that the insurer's denial of coverage was made in bad faith. Philadelphia sued in May, saying the accusations lobbed at Megalomedia Inc. — which include forcing performers to eat more and creating...

