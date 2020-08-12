Fed. Circ. Says Alleged Army Overpay Needs Further Review

Law360 (August 12, 2020, 10:03 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday revived a logistics contractor's suit alleging that the U.S. Army wrongly withheld $17 million to offset alleged overpayments on another Iraq War contract, saying a lower court needed to decide the validity of that offset. Rather than finding it was bound by the Army's determination that the Army had overpaid Agility Public Warehousing Co. KSCP by nearly $81 million, the Court of Federal Claims should have reviewed that overpayment claim as well as Agility's claim it was underpaid by $47 million to determine what was actually owed, if anything, U.S. Circuit Judge Jimmie V. Reyna wrote...

