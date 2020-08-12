Shipping Cos. Seek End To Decades-Old Personal Injury Claim

Law360 (August 12, 2020, 9:54 PM EDT) -- A group of ship management companies have urged a Louisiana federal court to force an ex-employee who was injured on the job to accept his $130,000 arbitral award and to end the "interminable" litigation he initiated nearly two decades ago. Neptune Shipmanagement Services and three other shipping-related entities told the court Tuesday in a motion for summary judgment that they have spent years litigating former engine cadet Vinod Kumar Dahiya's maritime personal injury claim and fighting his bid to be heard in Louisiana state court. Multiple adverse legal decisions have gone against Dahiya based on his work contract, U.S. law, and...

