Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Full DC Circ. Says Trial Judge Can Proceed With Flynn Inquiry

Law360 (August 31, 2020, 12:25 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Monday allowed a trial judge to continue his inquiry into the U.S. Department of Justice's extraordinary request to abandon its criminal case against former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn.

U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan should get the chance to rule on the government's motion to drop its criminal case against Michael Flynn, the D.C. Circuit said in an 8-2 ruling Monday. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

The 8-2 ruling from the full appeals court is a blow for Flynn and the DOJ, who accused U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan of abusing his judicial discretion and second-guessing the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!