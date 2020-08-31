Full DC Circ. Says Trial Judge Can Proceed With Flynn Inquiry

Law360 (August 31, 2020, 12:25 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Monday allowed a trial judge to continue his inquiry into the U.S. Department of Justice's extraordinary request to abandon its criminal case against former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn. U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan should get the chance to rule on the government's motion to drop its criminal case against Michael Flynn, the D.C. Circuit said in an 8-2 ruling Monday. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) The 8-2 ruling from the full appeals court is a blow for Flynn and the DOJ, who accused U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan of abusing his judicial discretion and second-guessing the...

