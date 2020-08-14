New Survey Methods May Assess TM Dilution With More Detail

Law360 (August 14, 2020, 2:29 PM EDT) -- Despite decades of cases involving trademarks, trademark dilution remains one of the most elusive concepts in intellectual property law. In theory, dilution by blurring occurs when two entities use similar trademarks and cause consumers to think for a moment to determine to which entity the mark refers — a delay that may reflect a barrier to recognizing the trademark correctly. In dilution matters, a majority of courts have held that plaintiffs need only to show that consumers associate the defendant's mark with the plaintiff's famous marks. As such, the most commonly relied upon methods in these litigation matters tend to focus...

