Ex-Apple Atty Can't Shake Insider Trading Charges

Law360 (August 12, 2020, 7:18 PM EDT) -- A former senior attorney at tech giant Apple will have to face allegations he traded the company's stock based on nonpublic information, after a New Jersey federal judge rejected his argument that insider trading is a crime that does not exist. Former Apple corporate law director Gene Levoff had argued that the use of securities fraud laws to charge insider trading is unconstitutional, a stance that prosecutors called a "Hail Mary" and U.S. District Judge William J. Martini decided was "incorrect." Insider trading is not explicitly prohibited in federal criminal law. Despite that fact, it has long been prosecuted as a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS