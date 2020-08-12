Morgan Stanley Ex-VP Can't Arbitrate Bias Claims

Law360 (August 12, 2020, 8:40 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge ruled Wednesday that an ex-Morgan Stanley executive can't pursue his wrongful termination claims in arbitration after he declined to do so earlier and instead refiled identical claims with regulators after the case was dismissed. U.S. District Judge Anne E. Thompson said Craig Schmell, who claimed he was fired for past drug and alcohol abuse, had an opportunity to initiate arbitration but he didn't take it, prompting her to dismiss the case. Now he can't compel arbitration with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, she said in the brief order Wednesday. Schmell, a former senior vice president at...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS