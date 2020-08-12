Curaleaf Becomes Latest Pot Co. Targeted With TCPA Suit

Law360 (August 12, 2020, 10:30 PM EDT) -- Curaleaf Inc., which bills itself as the world's largest cannabis corporation, has been hit with a lawsuit in New York federal court accusing it of violating the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, making it the latest pot company to face such a claim. Katherine Brooks of New Windsor, New York, filed the proposed class action Tuesday, claiming Curaleaf broke the law by using an automated system to "bombard consumers' mobile phones with non-emergency advertising and marketing text messages without prior express written consent." Brooks is seeking to represent anyone in the U.S. who got text messages within the last four years like...

