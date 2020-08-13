Feds Defeat Man's Challenge To Listing In Terrorism Database

Law360 (August 13, 2020, 6:52 PM EDT) -- An American citizen's seven-year case trying to establish that the U.S. government had ulterior motives for listing him on a terrorism database was tossed out for good Wednesday when an Oregon federal court ruled that his due process rights weren't violated. Yonas Fikre, who amended his lawsuit seven times since 2013, alleged that the federal government tried to strong-arm him into being an informant, but U.S. District Judge Michael W. Mosman said Fikre couldn't prove that the social pariah status he endured after friends and family watched him undergo the enhanced screening protocols reserved for suspected terrorists could be tied to...

