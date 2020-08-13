McKesson, Cardinal Get Green Light For Opioid Bench Trial

Law360 (August 13, 2020, 8:19 PM EDT) -- A West Virginia federal judge will allow a bench rather than jury bellwether trial in the city of Huntington and Cabell County's joined lawsuit against three drug distributors over their alleged roles in fueling the nation's opioid crisis. U.S. District Judge David Faber decided Wednesday to grant a motion the two local governments had filed in early March — and that the defendants quickly agreed to — seeking a non-jury trial. Trial is set to start Oct. 19. Citing both sides' agreement, the judge said, "Plaintiffs' motion for a non-jury trial is granted." The two governments claim that drug distributors McKesson...

