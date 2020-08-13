Pharmacy Pays $3.5M To Settle DOJ Medicare Kickback Probe

Law360 (August 13, 2020, 2:29 PM EDT) -- Specialty pharmacy Advanced Care Scripts Inc. will pay $3.5 million to settle federal claims it helped Teva Neuroscience Inc. funnel kickbacks to Medicare recipients to help them buy the company's multiple sclerosis drug, the U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday. The settlement between Orlando, Florida-based ACS and the Office of the Inspector General for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services covers alleged kickback payments made by Teva through ACS to help multiple sclerosis patients pay for Teva's drug, copaxone. Designed to cover Medicare patients' copays for copaxone, those payments amount to illegal kickbacks under the federal Anti-Kickback Statute, as...

