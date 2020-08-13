Hollywood Talent Agencies Can't Pare WGA's Antitrust Claims

Law360 (August 13, 2020, 6:35 PM EDT) -- Two of Hollywood's top talent agencies lost their bid to pare down counterclaims from the Writers Guild of America unions in a dispute over fee structures, with a California federal judge ruling Thursday that the guilds have standing on state antitrust claims and can seek declaratory and injunctive relief. After hacking away at the claims in the Writers Guild of America's original complaint in the spring, U.S. District Judge Andre Birotte Jr. allowed all the amended counterclaims challenged by the William Morris Endeavor Entertainment LLC and Creative Artists Agency LLC in a partial motion to dismiss to move forward. The guilds...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS