NJ Hospital Escapes Injury Suit Filed After Woman's Death

Law360 (August 13, 2020, 7:34 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appeals court on Thursday tossed a personal injury suit against a hospital, finding that the attorney who filed the suit on a woman's behalf nine months after she died couldn't amend the case to insert her estate as the plaintiff. The three-judge panel said Our Lady of Lourdes Medical Center Inc. doesn't have to face Carolyn Repko's suit because her death deprived her of the ability to bring the suit, a deficiency that can't be cured by amending it. "Because plaintiff's death prevented her from suing in her own behalf, the complaint filed in her name by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS