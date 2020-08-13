Irked Judge Says Boies Schiller Flouted Opioid MDL Order

Law360 (August 13, 2020, 8:54 PM EDT) -- An Oklahoma federal judge berated Boies Schiller Flexner LLP late Wednesday for ignoring a "very clear order" on supplemental court filings in the multidistrict opioid litigation and gave the firm one week to explain why it shouldn't be punished. The dressing-down from U.S. District Judge Ronald A. White came in response to a notice of supplemental authority that Boies Schiller filed last week on behalf of the Cherokee Nation, which has a bellwether MDL case accusing pharmacies and drug distributors of fueling black market sales of highly addictive painkillers. In a two-page order, Judge White noted that he called in April for...

