Citizens' Bid To Block Golf Course's 'Upgrades' Not Up To Par

Law360 (August 13, 2020, 5:06 PM EDT) -- A group of citizens on Thursday failed to convince a Texas appellate court that their city's plan to improve ponds on a private golf course as part of the management of a sewage treatment plant was actually an unconstitutional use of taxpayer funds for "aesthetic improvements." A three-justice panel of the Thirteenth Court of Appeals in Corpus Christi upheld a trial court's ruling that declined to grant the Concerned Citizens of Palm Valley a temporary injunction in the lawsuit it brought in July 2019 against the city of Palm Valley. The city and the CCPV disagree about the scope of the...

