Harwood Capital Unit Sues Insurance Broker For Negligence

Law360, London (August 17, 2020, 6:28 PM BST) -- A Harwood Capital subsidiary has sued a Lloyd's broker in London, alleging it failed to provide adequate insurance coverage as the investment fund manager faces a U.S. shareholder case over an Illinois ethanol production plant purchase. The High Court suit filed by Harwood Capital LLP against Lonsdale Insurance Brokers Ltd. claims the insurance broker failed to adequately assess the fund manager's needs and obtain proper coverage. In particular, the policy provided by Lonsdale didn't protect Harwood against the risk of legal action, since the underwriters subsequently refused to indemnify the fund manager for the U.S. litigation, according to the newly public...

