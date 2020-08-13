North Korean Hackers Accused Of Hitting Israeli Defense Cos.

Law360 (August 13, 2020, 10:05 PM EDT) -- Hackers linked to the North Korean government posed on LinkedIn as recruiters at international aerospace and defense giants in a widespread spree of cyberattacks on the Israeli defense industry, a private cybersecurity company said Thursday. The report from security firm CyberSky claims that the hacking campaign successfully infected "several dozens of companies and organizations in Israel and globally" between June and August. It came a day after Israel's Ministry of Defense said that it had thwarted an attempted cyberattack by the same hacking group on the country's defense sector. The attackers created phony profiles on LinkedIn and reached out to employees...

