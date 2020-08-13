Ex-Chipotle Cashier Sues After Breast Pump Break Denial

Law360 (August 13, 2020, 9:23 PM EDT) -- Chipotle denied a former cashier at a Glendale, Arizona, location the opportunity to take breaks to pump breast milk, causing her to leak visibly through her shirt, according to a proposed class action filed against the burrito chain. Former cashier and nursing mother Noel Hendrix said in her suit that managers told her she couldn't take a break to pump on schedule because the restaurant was too busy. She was told she should have managed her time before work better, according to the Title VII suit filed in Arizona federal court on Wednesday. "Throughout the timeframe relevant to this complaint, [Hendrix]...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS