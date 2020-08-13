Google's $13M Privacy Deal Unfair To Class, 9th Circ. Told

Law360 (August 13, 2020, 9:31 PM EDT) -- An objector to a $13 million cy pres settlement resolving allegations that Google illegally gathered Wi-Fi network data with its Street View car fleet is urging the Ninth Circuit to scrap the deal, arguing that class counsel breached their duty to class members by negotiating a pact that provided money to third parties rather than their clients. In a 66-page opening brief filed Wednesday, class member David C. Lowery renewed his litany of objections to the contested deal, which requires Google to fork over roughly $9 million to nine nonprofit organizations with a history of addressing online consumer privacy issues and...

