Small Biz Vendors Decline Despite New Federal Contract High

Law360 (August 14, 2020, 8:53 PM EDT) -- The annual dollar value of federal contracts awarded to small businesses broke a record in 2019 for the third year in a row, but the positive numbers obscure the continuing decline in the number of small businesses that participate in government deals. In a procurement scorecard for the 2019 fiscal year released Aug. 12, the U.S. Small Business Administration announced the highest-ever number of contracts awarded by federal agencies to small businesses, by overall value. These companies won $132.9 billion in such prime contracts — a 10% increase from the previous year. That amount also accounts for more than 26% of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS