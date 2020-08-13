Slack Can't Pursue Emoji App IP Suit In Calif., Judge Says

Law360 (August 13, 2020, 7:42 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Thursday tossed a suit brought by messaging platform provider Slack Technologies Inc. seeking a declaratory judgment that it did not infringe a photo-based emoji app company's intellectual property, saying there is a lack of personal jurisdiction. In a 14-page order, U.S. District Judge Edward M. Chen granted Phoji Inc.'s motion to dismiss, finding Slack hasn't alleged the California federal court has jurisdiction over the Minnesota-based Phoji by showing the company engaged in activities purposely aimed at the Golden State and related to the enforcement of its patent. Phoji, a software-as-a-service company, has a cloud-based app that...

