Maine's Top Court Nixes Voter Bid To Block $1B Power Line

Law360 (August 13, 2020, 7:54 PM EDT) -- A Maine ballot initiative aimed at killing a $1 billion power line that would transmit clean energy from Canada through Maine has been rejected by the state's Supreme Judicial Court after it found on Thursday that the measure would overstep citizens' constitutional authority. Noting that the decision does not relate to the merits of the initiative itself, the court said the ballot initiative attacking the Maine Public Utilities Commission's approval of the New England Clean Energy Connect transmission project overstepped citizen power to legislate through initiatives in the state constitution because it isn't technically a law. While the commission was established...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS