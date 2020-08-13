​​​​​​​Commerce Announces Early Duties On Lawn Mower Engines

Law360 (August 13, 2020, 8:25 PM EDT) -- On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Commerce imposed preliminary duties topping 500% on small engines from China that are commonly used in riding lawn mowers and are being sold in the U.S. at unfairly low prices. Commerce announced early anti-dumping duties on vertical shaft engines with displacements between 225cc and 999cc, at rates between 219.07% to 543.18%. The interim levies largely parallel the range alleged by the petitioner, Coalition of American Vertical Engine Producers, whose members are Wisconsin-based manufacturers Kohler Co. and Briggs & Stratton Corp. The coalition estimated anti-dumping margins starting at 320.41% in its January petition. "We are pleased...

