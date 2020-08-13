Pa. Firm Beats Ex-Client's Suit Over $700K Injury Settlement

Law360 (August 13, 2020, 9:50 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania appeals court on Thursday affirmed the dismissal of a legal malpractice suit accusing a firm of fraudulently inducing a client into taking a $700,000 car crash injury settlement instead of seeking $2.5 million in insurance money, citing a lack of sufficient evidence. A three-judge Superior Court panel upheld a summary judgment ruling in favor of Spear Greenfield & Richman PC in a suit accusing the Philadelphia personal injury firm of wrongly advising Jibreel Townsend to settle a suit seeking to hold a motorist and a vehicle owner liable for severe injuries he suffered in 2011. In the underlying case,...

