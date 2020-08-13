NYC Student's $59M Award Affirmed In 'Horrific' Burn Case

Law360 (August 13, 2020, 9:44 PM EDT) -- A New York state judge has upheld a jury's $59 million award to a former Manhattan high school student who was "literally … burned alive" during a chemistry class demonstration gone awry, rejecting the New York City Department of Education's argument that the damages award was excessive. In a 38-page ruling on Monday, New York Supreme Court Judge Alexander M. Tisch rejected the city's argument that verdict awarded to the Yanes family last August was unreasonably large. Judge Tisch wrote that the equal $29.585 million awards the jury gave Alonzo Yanes for his past and future suffering were warranted. "In terms...

