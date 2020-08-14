GAO Says Congress Can't Veto FCC's Ligado Networks Order

Law360 (August 14, 2020, 5:13 PM EDT) -- Lawmakers lack the power to directly overturn a contentious Federal Communications Commission order that gave the green light to a ground-based wireless network that the U.S. Department of Defense opposes because it could interfere with military operations, the Government Accountability Office said. Two senators who help oversee armed services policy had sought a GAO opinion examining whether the FCC order approving the plan submitted by Ligado Networks can be interpreted as a rule, meaning it could be reversed under the Congressional Review Act. The 1996 law allows the legislative branch to overrule federal agency rules if Congress acts within a specified...

