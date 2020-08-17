Naturalized Soldier Says DOD Clearance Denial Is Unlawful

Law360 (August 17, 2020, 6:00 PM EDT) -- A naturalized U.S. citizen who served in the Army has hit the U.S. Department of Defense with a proposed class action alleging the department is unlawfully denying foreign-born soldiers security clearance needed for higher-level military positions. South Korean native Eric Kaden, who obtained citizenship through a program called Military Accessions Vital to National Interest, or MAVNI, told a Virginia federal court Thursday that he has been unable to get the security clearance necessary for an officer position in the Army Cyber Command, even though the Defense Department had promised him he would have the same opportunities as other soldiers. "The lack...

