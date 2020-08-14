9th Circ. Upholds $3.6M Award In Bard Filter Bellwether

Law360 (August 14, 2020, 8:50 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has affirmed a $3.6 million verdict in the first bellwether trial over claims that C.R. Bard's clot-stopping vein filter could break and send metal shards toward patients' hearts, finding that a state-law duty to warn was not preempted by federal edicts. The appeals court on Thursday upheld the $1.6 million in compensatory damages and $2 million in punitive damages that C.R. Bard Inc. owes patient Sherr-Una Booker over the G2 model inferior vena cava filter placed near her heart in 2007, pieces of which eventually broke off and required open-heart revision surgery. Booker's was the first case tried...

