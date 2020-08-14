Toyota Wants Defective Gas Tank Suit Tossed

Law360 (August 14, 2020, 5:04 PM EDT) -- Toyota Motor Sales USA Inc. asked a Texas federal judge to toss a proposed class action brought by Missouri drivers, saying the consumers alleging that their cars' gas tanks cannot be fully filled failed to plead actual harm and their cars function fine with less gas. Toyota said Thursday that the owners of its 2019 and 2020 RAV4 Hybrid vehicles fell short in demonstrating concrete harm or any "actionable" misrepresentation on its part, claiming the drivers alleged a "hypothetical injury" from "speculative risk of future harm." "Disappointed expectations regarding the alleged mileage range achievable by the subject vehicles, however, do not...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS