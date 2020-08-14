Tribes Sue Calif. Over Gaming Compact Negotiations

Law360 (August 14, 2020, 5:35 PM EDT) -- Two Native American tribes have sued California in federal court, accusing it of failing to negotiate in good faith under the U.S. Indian Gaming Regulatory Act as they and other tribes seek new Class III state-tribal gaming compacts to replace the current ones. The Bear River Band of Rohnerville Rancheria and the Cahuilla Band of Indians filed suit Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, claiming that throughout the tribes' negotiations for new compacts, California and Gov. Gavin Newsom insisted they would have to pay more than is necessary into an Indian gaming special distribution fund created by the state Legislature to reimburse the...

