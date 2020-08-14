Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Tribes Sue Calif. Over Gaming Compact Negotiations

Law360 (August 14, 2020, 5:35 PM EDT) -- Two Native American tribes have sued California in federal court, accusing it of failing to negotiate in good faith under the U.S. Indian Gaming Regulatory Act as they and other tribes seek new Class III state-tribal gaming compacts to replace the current ones.

The Bear River Band of Rohnerville Rancheria and the Cahuilla Band of Indians filed suit Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, claiming that throughout the tribes' negotiations for new compacts, California and Gov. Gavin Newsom insisted they would have to pay more than is necessary into an Indian gaming special distribution fund created by the state Legislature to reimburse the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!