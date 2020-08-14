Venezuela Oil Co. Seeks Court's Help In $150M Bond Fight

Law360 (August 14, 2020, 6:47 PM EDT) -- Venezuela's national oil company is asking a New York federal court to help it obtain evidence from British and Chinese banks that it claims is "vital" to proving that U.S. sanctions have made it legally impossible to repay its nearly $150 million debt to a bondholder, as an upcoming trial looms. Petróleos de Venezuela SA told U.S. District Judge Louis L. Stanton in a Thursday letter that it needs his help obtaining evidence from the U.K. investment bank Dinosaur Merchant Bank Ltd. and the Chinese lender China CITIC Bank, which it intends to use at trial to prove that PDVSA tried...

