Texas LNG Plant Fight No Longer Ripe, Corps Tells 5th Circ.

Law360 (August 14, 2020, 5:03 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has said that a challenge to its approval of a liquefied natural gas project on the Texas Gulf Coast should be dropped because the permit has been suspended and the agency is reviewing changes to the project's design. The Corps told the Fifth Circuit Thursday that an environmental challenge to the court should not review the suspended permit because the issue is no longer ripe for judicial review, after energy companies Rio Grande Liquefied Natural Gas LLC and Rio Bravo Pipeline Company LLC submitted changes to the design of a liquefied natural gas pipeline and...

