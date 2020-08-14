Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Tribe Member Opposes Feds' Bid To Escape Wind Farm Suit

Law360 (August 14, 2020, 8:01 PM EDT) -- A Kickapoo Nation member has urged a D.C. federal judge not to let the U.S. government and NextEra Energy Inc. escape his proposed class action that aims to halt construction of a wind farm in Kansas, arguing that the court has jurisdiction over all the defendants.

Kickapoo Nation member Jeremy Mattwaoshshe and co-plaintiff Justin Stallbaumer, who live near NextEra's developing project, asked U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan on Thursday to deny motions to dismiss lodged by the company and a number of federal government agencies, including the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and the Army Corps of Engineers.

Mattwaoshshe and Stallbaumer...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!