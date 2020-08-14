Tribe Member Opposes Feds' Bid To Escape Wind Farm Suit

Law360 (August 14, 2020, 8:01 PM EDT) -- A Kickapoo Nation member has urged a D.C. federal judge not to let the U.S. government and NextEra Energy Inc. escape his proposed class action that aims to halt construction of a wind farm in Kansas, arguing that the court has jurisdiction over all the defendants. Kickapoo Nation member Jeremy Mattwaoshshe and co-plaintiff Justin Stallbaumer, who live near NextEra's developing project, asked U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan on Thursday to deny motions to dismiss lodged by the company and a number of federal government agencies, including the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and the Army Corps of Engineers. Mattwaoshshe and Stallbaumer...

