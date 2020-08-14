Dragoneer's SPAC Leads 3 Blank Check IPOs Totaling $1.04B

Law360 (August 14, 2020, 6:08 PM EDT) -- Dragoneer Growth Opportunities, a blank check company formed by Dragoneer Investment Group, rose to the top of a trio of blank-check companies that started trading Friday after raising a combined $1.04 billion in initial public offerings. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. saw its units open Friday at $10.60 on the New York Stock Exchange after raising $600 million in an IPO steered by Ropes & Gray and Maples and Calder. Units for a second company, dMY Technology Group Inc. II, opened at $10.05 after the company brought in $240 million in a White & Case-steered IPO. And Lionheart Acquisition II's units opened...

