CDK Says Docs Aren't Atty Work Product In Dealer Data MDL

Law360 (August 14, 2020, 7:39 PM EDT) -- CDK Global LLC has argued that AutoLoop must turn over more than 100 documents in multidistrict litigation over alleged manipulation of the market for auto dealer data by CDK and a rival, saying communications during a period it wasn't engaged in any litigation aren't attorney work product. The email communications in question between AutoLoop and various third parties in the automotive industry between 2013 and 2017 with whom "it shared no identifiable common legal interest" are not privileged from discovery, CDK Global told an Illinois federal judge Thursday. AutoLoop has already admitted most of the emails are related to Federal Trade...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS