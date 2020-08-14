NJDOT Gets Do-Over On Interest In $3M Eminent Domain Case

Law360 (August 14, 2020, 4:46 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey State appeals court ruled Friday that a lower court must recalculate the interest the state's Department of Transportation owes on a church parcel it seized through eminent domain for a road project, reasoning that the agency wasn't bound by the interest rate from a now-repealed state law. The Appellate Division decision gives the DOT another chance to argue for a lower interest rate on the $3 million parcel it acquired from St. Mary's Church in Bellmawr, with the court concluding that a previous law setting a 6% interest rate on transportation land takings was repealed by a subsequent...

