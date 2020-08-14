Fitness Co. Can't Sue Google Over Video Removal

Law360 (August 14, 2020, 4:29 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Friday threw out a fitness company's suit alleging Google LLC wrongfully removed its videos and deleted its accounts from its subsidiary YouTube, saying the bulk of the company's claims are barred by federal law. U.S. District Judge Haywood S. Gilliam Jr. said Google has immunity to three of four claims by Enhanced Athlete Inc. through the Communications Decency Act, while the fourth fails because the user agreement for the site gives Google full discretion to remove videos or accounts. Enhance Athlete said in its suit that it posted informational and educational videos for personal fitness to...

