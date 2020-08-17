Zetia Buyers Win Recommendation For Class Cert.

Law360 (August 17, 2020, 7:03 PM EDT) -- A federal magistrate judge has recommended that a group of Zetia buyers be granted class certification in a dispute accusing Merck and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals of conspiring to keep a generic version of the cholesterol drug off the market. In a filing on Thursday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Douglas E. Miller recommended that the end-payor plaintiffs be given class certification in a sprawling multidistrict litigation working its way through Virginia federal court. The plaintiffs claim Glenmark paid Merck to hold on to its generic version of the cholesterol drug until a year after Glenmark's own generic was released. Judge Miller concluded that the...

