DC Circ. Tosses Challenge To New EPA Biofuel Standard

Law360 (August 14, 2020, 8:00 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Friday dismissed an ethanol giant's bid to scrap federal guidance changing the standard for measuring how much of producers' biofuel is eligible for a lucrative credit program. A split three-judge panel said the challenge by Poet Biorefining LLC to the 2019 guidance from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency missed the mark in part because the guidance, which narrowed the types of testing acceptable to determine how much of an ethanol batch is "cellulosic" ethanol, wasn't legislative and was a reasonable effort to gain greater accuracy. The panel found that the EPA didn't need to open up a...

