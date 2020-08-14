Frustrated Facebook Privacy MDL Judge Floats Special Master

Law360, San Francisco (August 14, 2020, 4:13 PM EDT) -- A California federal magistrate judge on Friday slammed the relentless discovery disputes between Facebook and users pursuing multidistrict litigation over the Cambridge Analytica data privacy scandal, saying, "I'm really losing patience with this case" and suggesting that a special master be called in to help wade through the issues. "I don't know what to do," U.S. Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley told attorneys for Facebook and its users during a particularly unfruitful status conference on discovery disputes in the consolidated MDL over nationwide allegations that Facebook disclosed users' sensitive information to tens of thousands of app developers and business partners without...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS