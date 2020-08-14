ERISA Blocks Clinic's Suit Against NFL, Judge Rules

Law360 (August 14, 2020, 4:38 PM EDT) -- A chain of chiropractic offices suing the NFL for allegedly telling Cigna not to pay claims for players who used its services saw the case thrown out Friday, after a Texas federal judge determined it was preempted by the federal Employee Retirement Income Security Act. In his 15-page decision, U.S. District Judge A. Joe Fish said Advanced Physicians SC's Illinois state law claim of interference with prospective economic advantage is blocked by ERISA, which governs most interactions between retirement and health plans and their beneficiaries. Illinois-based Advanced claims it treated football players for years, and in some cases its diagnoses were used...

