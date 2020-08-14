United Says No Harm, No Deal In Trip Insurance Suit

Law360 (August 14, 2020, 5:10 PM EDT) -- United Airlines asked an Illinois federal judge Friday to dismantle a proposed class action accusing it of improperly collecting a commission for selling trip insurance to ticket buyers on its website, saying months of negotiations on a potential settlement have hit a dead end. United moved to dismiss lead plaintiff Patricia Flores' second amended suit alleging the airline illegally pocketed money from trip insurance charges that it told consumers were "pass-through" fees to third-party insurers, but were actually commissions it kept for itself. Attempts to negotiate a settlement have thus far been unsuccessful, so it's time to shut down the suit...

