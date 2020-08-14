Liberty Mutual Faces Class Action Over Benefits Calculation

Law360 (August 14, 2020, 8:15 PM EDT) -- A former Liberty Mutual employee slapped the insurance giant with a proposed class action in Massachusetts federal court Friday, saying the company unlawfully refused to credit his time at Safeco — which Liberty acquired in 2008 — when calculating his retirement benefits. Thomas Turner's lawsuit says Liberty violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by breaking its pledge to add the years he and others had worked for Safeco to their total "years of service" at Liberty. "At issue here are Liberty Mutual's broken promises regarding important retirement benefits, including valuable medical/health benefits, for employees and retirees like Mr. Turner —...

