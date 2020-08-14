Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Liberty Mutual Faces Class Action Over Benefits Calculation

Law360 (August 14, 2020, 8:15 PM EDT) -- A former Liberty Mutual employee slapped the insurance giant with a proposed class action in Massachusetts federal court Friday, saying the company unlawfully refused to credit his time at Safeco — which Liberty acquired in 2008 — when calculating his retirement benefits.

Thomas Turner's lawsuit says Liberty violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by breaking its pledge to add the years he and others had worked for Safeco to their total "years of service" at Liberty.

"At issue here are Liberty Mutual's broken promises regarding important retirement benefits, including valuable medical/health benefits, for employees and retirees like Mr. Turner —...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!