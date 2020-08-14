Ex-Insys Sales Rep Evades Prison Over Opioid Bribe Ploy

Law360, New York (August 14, 2020, 9:18 PM EDT) -- A former Insys Therapeutics sales representative on Friday avoided prison time for her role in what prosecutors say was a kickback scheme to get doctors to prescribe the powerful fentanyl-based painkiller Subsys. At an afternoon sentencing hearing, U.S. District Judge Denise Cote sentenced Danielle Burducea, 36, also known as Danielle Brewer, to time served. Burducea, who cooperated with the government, was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release and agreed to forfeit $68,549. The sentencing is the latest in a wide-ranging fallout over efforts by Insys to promote Subsys — a fentanyl spray designed for cancer patients — via...

