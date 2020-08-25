German FRAND Decision May Shape Global SEP Landscape

Law360 (August 25, 2020, 4:37 PM EDT) -- In July, the German Federal Court of Justice, Germany's highest civil court, issued its written opinion in Sisvel International SA v. Haier Deutschland GmbH.[1] This is the first German high court opinion on standard‑essential‑patent licensing since the Court of Justice of the European Union issued its landmark Huawei v. ZTE decision in 2015[2]. Following Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. v. ZTE Corp., the German high court provided further guidance on SEP licensing, and, in particular, what an SEP implementer must do to raise a defense based on the SEP holder's fair, reasonable and nondiscriminatory commitments. These FRAND defenses typically involve third-party beneficiary...

